Someone sneaks unapproved pot plant into NE Washington Fair
By:
Aaron Andrews
Thursday, August 30, 2018
COLVILLE, WA
A marijuana plant reportedly won an unofficial blue ribbon at the North East Washington Fair flower booth mid afternoon August 22.
Flower-booth superintendent Shelley Ericksen reported that they had already had one complaint about the plant which she said had been entered as a “flowering bush.”
Fair Director Lori Matlock said that the bush had not been approved to enter the fair, that it had not been approved to be put on display, and that County Commissioner Wes McCart had ordered them to take it down.
