Special hunt application deadline extended through May 21

Special hunt applications for deer, elk, mountain goat, moose, bighorn sheep and fall turkey seasons in 2020 will be accepted by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife through midnight on May 21, after originally being set to close on May 18.

The extension came due to a delay with a printed pamphlet shipment. Applications and licenses are available for purchase at vendors statewide, on the WDFW website or by calling 1-877-945-3492. The WDFW will select random drawing winners in June. The department said in a press release that it does not expect COVID-19 to impact future hunting in the fall, but will be issuing refunds if those seasons end up canceled.

Most special hunt permit applications cot $7.10 for residents and $3.80 for youth under 16. Resident applications for mountain goats, bighorn sheep, ram, moose and "quality" categories for deer and elk costs $13.70.