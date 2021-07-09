Spokane angler catches state record tiger trout in Loon Lake

A Spokane angler, Caylun Peterson, caught the biggest tiger trout in Washington State history out of Loon Lake late June, weighing in at a staggering 24.49 pounds.

The previous state record was set in 2015, by a trout weighing 18.49 pounds, while the current world record is 20.82 pounds.

The Statesman-Examiner's syndicated outdoors columnist, John Kruse, will have a full story in the July 14th issue.