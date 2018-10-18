Spokane man sentenced to 20 years
A Spokane man was sentenced to 20 years in prison last week after being found with a weapons cache, a bullet-proof vest and narcotics during a traffic stop.
Jason Leslie Juliano, 46, pleaded guilty to being a previously convicted felon in possession of a firearm and possession with intent to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington Joseph H. Harrington said earlier this week.
The 240-month aggregate sentence stems from a traffic stop in which he was arrested.
police searching him during a pat down found a loaded Smith & Wesson M&P 40 in his waistband, Harrington said. And searching the vehicle, police found two ballistic vests, two loaded magazines and a locked safe containing 145 grams of methamphetamine.
“The sentences imposed send a strong message to individuals who commit drug and firearm-related crimes in the Eastern District of Washington,” Harrington said. “I commend the law enforcement officers with ATF, DEA and the Spokane Police Department for their excellent
Investigative work in this case.”
Attorney Earl A. Hicks prosecuted the case.
Category: