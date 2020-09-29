Sports Colulmn: These Seahawks are saucier than canned ravioli

There’s no greater roller coaster in football than the Seattle Seahawks. They’re explosive on offense, exposed on defense and guaranteed to cause heart palpitations for fans on either side of the ball.

As for now, it’s resulted in nothing but wins—and don’t expect that to stop anytime soon. Topping the Dallas Cowboys Sunday 38-31 has the Hawks on a clear line to an undefeated 5-0 walking into a week six bye.

Seattle is second in the NFL in yards (1,224) and points scored (111) behind Green Bay at 1,379 and 122. Russell Wilson has the green light to pass on first down and is off to a record 14 passing touchdowns in the first three games, which would be 15 if DK Metcalf didn’t pull his best Desean Jackson impression and get stripped at the one yard line.

Wilson is on pace for an unimaginable line of 4,508 yards, 72 touchdowns and five interceptions. That number of touchdowns would shatter the record of 55 set by Peyton Manning in 2013 and would only be the third player to ever eclipse 50, along with Tom Brady (2007) and Patrick Mahomes (2018).

While that almost certainty won’t happen, I’m failing to see what is going to slow down the Seahawks offense, especially when opposing teams continue to score at will through the air. Seattle’s defense has given up 1,292 pass yards though the first three games—good for worst all time. I’ll say that again, no team has ever allowed more passing yards to start a season than the Seahawks.

Yet, they’re tied for a league leading four interceptions and their run defense has only allowed 200 yards which will be second behind Pittsburgh after the Monday Night game. For all of its fault’s (and there’s a lot of them) the defense has made plays when it matters. With this offense, all they’ll need to do is cause some chaos.

