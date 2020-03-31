Spring youth turkey, bear hunting closed

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife announced a decision to cancel the spring youth turkey hunt and close spring bear hunting on Monday, due to concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

While the WDFW acknowledged the positive, isolated nature of hunting, the traveling involved in getting to hunting areas resulted in its decision.

"Every stop for gas, food or a restroom break can introduce the virus to areas it hasn't yet reached," WDFW Director Susewind said in a press release. "It was a tough decision, but we want to ensure that people are properly encouraged to stay home at this time."

Youth who were planning to hunt on April 4 or 5 may still use their tags in the regular spring or fall turkey seasons, pending further impacts. The spring turkey season is scheduled to run April 15 to May 31. Spring bear hunts are to remain closed until at least April 15. The WDFW will make its decision on both the spring turkey and bear seasons on April 6.

The WDFW also noted that 90% of spring bear permit holders in Northeast Washington would be traveling from outside the area.