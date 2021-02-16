Springdale, Nine Mile Falls receive levy election results

A levy initiative for Springdale's Mary Walker School District in Stevens County failed by a 354-387 vote.

The proposal was for $1.50 per $1,000 assessed property value that would had revenues of $342,273 for 2022, $350,830 for 2023, $359,601 for 2024 and $368,591 for 2025.

Nine Mile Falls District's voters, both in Spokane and Stevens Counties, voted to approve its levy proposal by a 50.8% margin—a difference of 58 votes.

The proposal was to fund educational programs and provide operating capital at an estimated rate of $2.50 per $1,000 of assessed property value. That will bring in $3,375,550 in 2022, $3,611,570 in 2023 and $3864,120 in 2024.