St. Joseph's long-term care unit to close

St. Joseph's Hospital is shutting down its long-term care unit.

Parent company Providence Health Care announced the closure Tuesday, May 21.

“... By closing the Unit, we will be able to serve more people with the health care services they need most,” company spokeswoman Beth Hegde said. “We remain dedicated to compassionate, quality care for our residents”

The closure will displace several residents, she said, noting Providence teams are working with them to help find a new place to live.

Full coverage of the pending closure will be published in the May 29 edition of the Statesman-Examiner.