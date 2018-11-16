Stagnant air brings burn ban in Stevens, Ferry, Pend Oreille
The threat of stagnant air has brought on a burn ban in Stevens Ferry and Pend Oreille counties to take effect Nov. 18 at 10 a.m., Washington Burn Bans reports.
"Until further notice, due to poor air quality in the region, all outdoor burning is prohibited," the Department of Natural resources reports.
The National Weather Service in Spokane reported earlier today that air is likely to stagnate next week.
“High pressure will rebuild over the region early next week. This will likely result in strong temperature inversions, trapping pollutants near the surface,” a message from the station read.
The weather service announced an air stagnation advisory would be in effect fom 7 a.m. Sunday to 1 p.m. Wednesday.
“Due to limited movement of an air mass across the advisory area … pollution will increase to dangerous levels. Persons with repiratory illness should follow their physicians advice.”
Category: