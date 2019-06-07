Standoff continues in Ferry County
A standoff between one person and multiple law enforcement agencies is ongoing in a remote part of Ferry County southwest of the city.
At least one person is inside a home on Kompan Road; multiple law enforcement agencies are on-scene as the standoff continues.
According to the state Department of Fish and Wildlife enforcement division spokeswoman Becky Bennett, the incident began at 10 a.m. on Kompan Road.
“WDFW initiated a warrant for wildlife trafficking and illegal hunting violations at a residence in Ferry County,” Bennett said. “ After making contact, officers heard what they believed to be a gunshot inside the residence, which contained two individuals.”
The officers — whose names have not yet been released — directed the individuals to come out of the house, she said.
“One individual complied with the officers' direction to exit the residence, while the second did not,” she said.
The officers called for assistance from nearby agencies.
Law enforcement units from Ferry, Stevens and Spokane Counties have responded.
A tactical response team, commonly referred to as a SWAT unit, was dispatched from Spokane, along with a command center.
“Tactical response is onsite,” Bennett said.
Because the incident is ongoing, Bennett declined to discuss what animals were being trafficked or illegally hunted.
The name of the individual identified in the warrant was not available either, she said.
Other information on the incident is being withheld at this time, she said.
Category: