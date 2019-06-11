State issues fire caution as temps heat up
The state Department of Natural Resources is asking the public to help prevent wildfires this summer.
“Our firefighters are concerned that we may see more wildfires this week due to rising temperatures and higher wind speeds,” state Public Lands Commissioner Hilary Franz said Tuesday. “With 71 percent of our state experiencing drought effects, and no rain forecasted, we all need to be extremely cautious when outdoors.”
This week, Eastern Washington temperatures are forecast to reach near 100 degrees in many places, according to the National Weather Service. Increasing winds will accompany the hot, dry weather.
In Stevens County, the high temperature is expected to hover around 90 degrees the rest of the week, meteorologists said.
