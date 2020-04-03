State lands closure extended to May 4

The state Department of Natural Resources (DNR), Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission (Parks) and the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) announced the extended closure of state lands to the public through May 4. The closure coincides with the extension of Gov. Jay Inslee’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order.

This action is a continuation of the state’s efforts to protect residents by stemming the spread of the coronavirus. This extension will apply to all camping on state lands, boat launches and water access sites, wildlife areas, and day-use recreation areas.

“The decision to extend the closure of public lands was an extremely difficult one. I share the sense of disconnection and loss that we are all feeling by not being able to be out in nature,” said Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz, the elected official who leads DNR. “Our trails, campgrounds, and outdoor spaces are core to who we are in Washington, but this temporary sacrifice is necessary to turn the tide and protect our loved ones and neighbors. We have the responsibility to do what we must to save as many lives as possible.”