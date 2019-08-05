State seeks comments on Rainier elk herd management

The state Department of Fish and Wildlife is seeking public comment on a draft plan for future management of the North Rainier elk herd.

The herd's range includes portions of Pierce, King, Snohomish and Kittitas counties.

"We've seen a healthy increase in this population since 2002," Region 6 Director Larry Phillips said. "That increase has been great for recreational opportunities, especially wildlife viewing and photography."

Since the last herd plan was approved in 2002, the population has increased from 1,800 elk to 4,500. The draft plan proposes a population objective for the North Rainier Elk Herd of 4,850 elk.

"We are working to amend this plan to better manage this historic herd," Game Division Manager Anis Aoude said. "Once we receive your comments, we will work closely with tribes, landowners, land planners and the public to finalize the plan that will guide management of the North Rainier herd into the future."

A public meeting on the herd is planned for 6:30-8:30 p.m. Aug. 19 in the Green River College Student Union Building (River Room) in Auburn.

Public comments may be submitted through Aug. 31 online at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/NorthRainierElkPlan.