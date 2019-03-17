State's presidential primary moving to March
Roger Harnack
Sunday, March 17, 2019
OLYMPIA
Washington state's presidential primary will be moved to March.
Gov. Jay Inslee signed Senate Bill 5273 into law March 14 in an effort to increase the state's relevance in the primary election process.
The bill moves the 2020 presidential primary from May to March, but still requires voters to declare a party when registering.
Inslee signed the bill days after announcing his candidacy for the U.S. presidency.
Moving Washington's primary forward, however, is not likely to increase the state's relevance in the primary process as several other states have moved their primaries forward as well. Among them are California, Texas, Minnesota and others.
