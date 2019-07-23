Statesman-Examiner staff, freelancers to be recognized

Three Statesman-Examiner staffers will be recognized in October for their newspaper work over the last year.

The Washington Newspaper Publishers Association announced Tuesday that the newspaper has won awards for news, photography and advertising.

Staffers selected to receive awards — which will not specifically be disclosed until a gala in October — include advertising/marketing specialist Shannon Chapman, Editor and Publisher Roger Harnack and managing editor RaeLynn Ricarte.

In addition, freelance sports photographer and writer Chris Rader of will be recognized, as will the Statesman-Examiner's political cartoonist Brad Skiff of Bridgeport.

Chewelah's Brandon Hansen, Ed Broberg, K.S. Brooks, Colin Haffner and Jared Arnold will also be recognized for their work at The Independent.

The awards will be presented during a gala Oct. 11 at Hotel RL in Olympia.

The gala occurs during the association's annual three-day conference.