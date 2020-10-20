Statesman-Examiner staff recognized in Washington Newspaper Publisher Association Awards

The Statesman-Examiner’s editorial staff was recognized at the annual Washington Newspaper Publishers Association awards last week, winning multiple categories out of 51 participating newspapers.

Editor RaeLynn Ricarte was awarded first place in General Feature Story for her 2019 article on the Kettle Falls Grouch. Ricarte also won overall first place for editorial pages and two awards for front page design. For design she won second place for the May 22, 2019, edition with feature story “Buffaloed” and third place, in partnership with sports editor Taylor Newquist, for the commemorative 9/11 issue published on Sept. 11, 2019.

Newquist was also awarded second place for 2020 Sports Writer of the Year.

“I was honored and humbled to be awarded so highly for my cumulative work in my first year as a journalist,” Newquist said. “The players, coaches and administrators have been wonderful to cover and I cannot wait for high school sports to resume to be back on the sidelines.”

Former publisher Roger Harnack was also awarded for his work at the Statesman in 2019. He won first place for Newspaper Community Service with his special section “Going Galapagos.”

Harnack also won first place for color sports action photo at the Nitro Nationals and third place for color portrait.