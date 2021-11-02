Stay tuned for election results

Stevens County election results for Nov. 2 races will be posted tonight right after the first ballot count, which takes place at 8 a.m. On the ballot are school board races for Kettle Falls, Evergreen School District, Orient, Colville, Nine Mile Falls, and Chewelah, in addition to mayoral contests in Kettle Falls and Chewelah. Voters will also choose between Republicans Jeff Pits and Mark Burrows for District 2 representative on the county commission. The pool levy will be decided in Kettle Falls, as well as a proposition for Summit Valley School District.