Stevens County celebrates Independence Day

Communities in Stevens County celebrated a hot, dry Fourth of July in varied ways. Kettle Falls offered a parade and party in the park that was attended by Miley Mae Icenogle, 4, pictured, and other families decked out in their patriotic finest. In Colville, veterans were treated by a free hamburger meal by the Roosevelt Yacht Club and the Colville Assembly of God Church put on a street party for all ages. In Northport, residents gathered a city park for musical entertainment and fireworks.