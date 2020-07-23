Stevens County Commissioners repay $121,000 to resolve homelessness fund suit
COLVILLE, WA
Stevens County Commissioners pay $121,000 to county treasurer and file brief asking to have civil case regarding their expenditure of homelessness funds dismissed as "moot." The checks were submitted by Commissioners Wes McCart and Don Dashiell less than two weeks before the next hearing in the suit brought by Prosecutor Tim Rasmussen to recover public money spent on two private projects. See complete story in next week's edition.
