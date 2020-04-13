Stevens County COVID-19 patient dies, marks first virus-related death in county

Northeast Tri County Health District (NETCHD) has received notice that the Stevens County patient previously in critical condition, with confirmed COVID-19, has died.

"During this difficult time, our heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends of this individual, as they grieve the loss of their loved one. On behalf of the Northeast Tri County Health District, “we are truly sorry for your loss and extend our sympathies," stated an April 13 news release.

"With this loss being deeply felt by our entire community, this is an unfortunate reminder of the importance of staying home, social distancing and only going out for essential activities. We must continue our efforts to protect each other and our communities during this outbreak."

The health district continues to ask the public to follow the recommended precautions and guidelines in place, to protect themselves and others from the spread of COVID-19.

Within Washington State, as of Monday, there have been a total of 10,508 cases of COVID-19 and 509 deaths. On that day, in the three-county area of northeastern Washington, the numbers are:

Ferry County

North Ferry County (Republic North): 1 positive case, 0 deaths

South Ferry County (South of Republic): 0 positive cases, 0 deaths

Pend Oreille County

North Pend Oreille County (North of Cusick): 0 positive cases, 0 deaths

South Pend Oreille County (Cusick South): 1 positive case, 0 deaths

Stevens County

North Stevens County (Addy North): 5 positive cases, 1 death

South Stevens County (Chewelah South): 2 positive cases, 0 deaths

Resources are available on the Washington State Department of Health website: www.doh.wa.gov and Northeast Tri County Health District’s website: www.netchd.org.

Call centers have been opened in Pend Oreille and Stevens Counties to residents with questions and concerns surrounding COVID-19

Pend Oreille County Call Center: 509-447-1988, open Monday – Friday 9 am to 3 pm

Stevens County Call Center: 509-684-7563, open Monday – Friday 9 am to 4 pm

If you have questions regarding COVID-19 in Washington State you may contact the Washington State Department of Health at 1-800-525-0127 and press #, 6 am to 10 pm, seven days a week.