Stevens County election results update
Results of the second ballot count for Stevens County elections were tabulated 3:54 p.m. Nov. 9, the Washington State Department of Election reported.
A total of 17,318 ballots have been counted so far.
Of the 30,967 voters registered in Stevens County, the department reported a 55.92-percent turnout with an estimated 5,700 ballots left to count. The next count will take place Nov. 15 at noon.
Election results will be certified Nov. 27.
Here are the updated county-wide election results:
Assessor
John Olson 10,170 (66.66%)
Rick Johnson 5,087 (33.34%)
Auditor
Lori Larsen 10,261 (60.92%)
Tim Gray 6,582 (39.08)
Clerk
Julie C. James 13,076
Commissioner #2
Don Dashiell 10,367 (63.89%)
Jeffery Charvet 5,859 (36.11%)
Coroner
Lorrie Sampson 12,546 (81.15%)
Brent Hellie 2,915 (18.85%)
Sheriff
Brad Manke 8,219 (51.82%)
Mike Berry 7,643 (48.18%)
Treasurer
Trina R. Cox 5,999 (39.19%)
Leslie Valz 9,307 (60.81%)
Prosecuting Attorney
Tim Rasmussen 11,691
District Court Judge
Gina A. Tveit 9,529 (61.83%)
Lech Radzimski 5,882 (38.17%)
