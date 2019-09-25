Stevens County free metals day

Stevens County Department of Public Works, Solid Waste Division, will conduct its semi-annual free metals disposal day on Sunday, Oct. 6 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Stevens County Landfill in Kettle Falls. Any scrap metal brought out that day must be from a household source and free of any attached contaminants like wood, rubber, plastic, fabric, etc. Absolutely no garbage will be accepted. Accepted will be household scrap metal at no charge to the public. Large appliances are acceptable, but must be cleaned out and free of garbage. Lawnmowers and rototillers are acceptable, but only if the motor oil and gasoline has been drained. Barbed wire and fencing is acceptable, but must be free of wooden posts, baling twine and other non-metals. The list of unacceptable items includes: Car/Truck chassis and bodies, automotive engines and transmissions, paint cans or plastic coated wire, gas cylinders or shocks, small items such as nails, nuts, bolts and washers, small appliances such as toaster, irons (televisions and VCR's are not appliances). For more information, contact Stevens County Solid Waste at 509-738-6106.