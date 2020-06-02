Stevens County high schools have specialized graduation ceremonies

Staff Writer
Tuesday, June 2, 2020
COLVILLE, WA

Kettle Falls graduates received thier diplomas at a modified set of individual ceremonies last week. Jenkins High School in Chewelah will have a similar graduation this Saturday between 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Colville has two options for its graduation, depending on whether the county enters Phase 3 of the reopening plan before its graduation date of June 12.

Photos courtesy of Brian Henderson

Tags:

Category: