Stevens County local election results start to come in
First returns of local votes from tonight's elections just came in. Another count will take place next Friday.
County Commission, District 1:
Incumbent Wes McCart, a Republican, received 1,227 votes for a 67.75% margin.
Michael Bell, a Democrat, netted 608 votes, or a 32.25% margin.
The two candidates now go on to the Nov. 3 General Election.
County Commission, District 3:
Two challengers bested incumbent Steve Parker, a Republican, who received
575 votes, of 23.96%.
Malcolm Friedman, who has no party affiliation, took top place of five candidates with 769 votes, or 32.04%. He was followed closely by Greg Young, a Republican, who scored 618 votes, or 25.75%.
Friedman and Young now face off in the Nov. 3 General Election.
In that race, Christal Olivia Irwin, unaffiliated, received 179 votes, of 7/46% and Dewey "Dude" Simmons, a Republican, got 259, or 10.79%.
Governor's Race:
Republican Loren Culp finished at the top of a crowded list of gubernatorial candidates in Tuesday's primary by capturing 2,666 of local votes, or 39.58%.
In second place with local votes was incumbent Jay Inslee, a Democrat, who received 1,691 votes, or 25.10%.
The results of other candidates will be posted tomorrow.
Lt. Governor:
Marty McClendon, a Republican, scored first locally for Lt. Governor with 1,447 votes or 23.54% of the vote.
Coming in second was Ann Davison Sattier, also a Republican, who received 888 votes, or 14.44%.
Other results will be posted tomorrow.
Secretary of State:
Imcumbent Kim Wyman, a Republican, netted 4,627 votes, for a 70.83% margin.
Coming in second on the local front was Gael Tarleton, a Democrat, with 1,578 votes, or 24.15%.
Attorney General:
Matt Larkin, a Republican, received 2,287 votes, or 35.17% of the vote for attorney general, beating out local support for incumbent Bob Ferguson, a Democrat, who received 1,928 votes, or 29.65%.
Congressional District 5:
Incumbent Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, a Republican, pulled far ahead of four challengers with 3,865 votes, or 58.67%.
She was followed by Dave Wilson, a Democrat, who received 1,057 votes, or 15.04%.
Chris Armitage, a Democrat, netted 626 votes ,or 9.50%; Stephen Major, a R
epublican, was given 893 votes, or 13.55%; and Brendon O'Regan, an Independent, 147 votes, or 2.23%.
State Auditor:
In the three-way race for State Auditor, Republican Chris Leyba took 4,476 local votes, or 69.08%. Coming in second was incumbent Patrice McCarthy, a Democrat, with 1,547 votes, or 23.88%.
Joshua Casey, a Democrat who received 456 votes, or 7.04%.
Superintendent of Public Instruction:
Ron Higgins, a Republican, was favored for Superintendent of Public Instruction with 1,810 votes, or 32.67%/
Maria Espinoza, also a Republican, was second pick with 1,305 votes, or 23.55%. Third place went to Chris Reykdal, a Democrat, with 1,102 votes, or 19.89%
Other results will be posted tomorrow.
Commissioner of Public Lands:
Incumbent Hilary Franz, a Democrat, captured 1,606 votes, or 23.38%. In second place on the local front was Sue Kuehl Pederson, a Republican, with 1,509 votes, or 23.85%. Third place went to Steve Sharon, also a Republican, with 1,271 votes, or 20.09%
Category: