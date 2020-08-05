Stevens County local election results start to come in

First returns of local votes from tonight's elections just came in. Another count will take place next Friday.

County Commission, District 1:

Incumbent Wes McCart, a Republican, received 1,227 votes for a 67.75% margin.

Michael Bell, a Democrat, netted 608 votes, or a 32.25% margin.

The two candidates now go on to the Nov. 3 General Election.

County Commission, District 3:

Two challengers bested incumbent Steve Parker, a Republican, who received

575 votes, of 23.96%.

Malcolm Friedman, who has no party affiliation, took top place of five candidates with 769 votes, or 32.04%. He was followed closely by Greg Young, a Republican, who scored 618 votes, or 25.75%.

Friedman and Young now face off in the Nov. 3 General Election.

In that race, Christal Olivia Irwin, unaffiliated, received 179 votes, of 7/46% and Dewey "Dude" Simmons, a Republican, got 259, or 10.79%.

Governor's Race:

Republican Loren Culp finished at the top of a crowded list of gubernatorial candidates in Tuesday's primary by capturing 2,666 of local votes, or 39.58%.

In second place with local votes was incumbent Jay Inslee, a Democrat, who received 1,691 votes, or 25.10%.

The results of other candidates will be posted tomorrow.

Lt. Governor:

Marty McClendon, a Republican, scored first locally for Lt. Governor with 1,447 votes or 23.54% of the vote.

Coming in second was Ann Davison Sattier, also a Republican, who received 888 votes, or 14.44%.

Other results will be posted tomorrow.

Secretary of State:

Imcumbent Kim Wyman, a Republican, netted 4,627 votes, for a 70.83% margin.

Coming in second on the local front was Gael Tarleton, a Democrat, with 1,578 votes, or 24.15%.

Attorney General:

Matt Larkin, a Republican, received 2,287 votes, or 35.17% of the vote for attorney general, beating out local support for incumbent Bob Ferguson, a Democrat, who received 1,928 votes, or 29.65%.

Congressional District 5:

Incumbent Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, a Republican, pulled far ahead of four challengers with 3,865 votes, or 58.67%.

She was followed by Dave Wilson, a Democrat, who received 1,057 votes, or 15.04%.

Chris Armitage, a Democrat, netted 626 votes ,or 9.50%; Stephen Major, a R

epublican, was given 893 votes, or 13.55%; and Brendon O'Regan, an Independent, 147 votes, or 2.23%.

State Auditor:

In the three-way race for State Auditor, Republican Chris Leyba took 4,476 local votes, or 69.08%. Coming in second was incumbent Patrice McCarthy, a Democrat, with 1,547 votes, or 23.88%.

Joshua Casey, a Democrat who received 456 votes, or 7.04%.

Superintendent of Public Instruction:

Ron Higgins, a Republican, was favored for Superintendent of Public Instruction with 1,810 votes, or 32.67%/

Maria Espinoza, also a Republican, was second pick with 1,305 votes, or 23.55%. Third place went to Chris Reykdal, a Democrat, with 1,102 votes, or 19.89%

Other results will be posted tomorrow.

Commissioner of Public Lands:

Incumbent Hilary Franz, a Democrat, captured 1,606 votes, or 23.38%. In second place on the local front was Sue Kuehl Pederson, a Republican, with 1,509 votes, or 23.85%. Third place went to Steve Sharon, also a Republican, with 1,271 votes, or 20.09%