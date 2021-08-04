Stevens County Primary Election Results In

Two races in the Stevens County Primary Election tonight, Aug 3, are too close to call and the winner is likely to be chosen after the second ballot count on Friday.

“It could go either way,” said Auditor Lori Larsen, who oversees local elections.

Nathan Ballance and Dave Naff are tied with 32,90% of the vote for the Director 1 seat on the Colville School District board. Friday will decide who moves forward with Jean Malisheski, who took 34.19% of the vote.

Dr. Robert “Bob” Gumm swept ahead for the Director 5 seat on the Colville School District board with 34.14% of the vote. Friday's count will determine whether he runs against Sandy Moore with 25.85% of the vote or Rob Sumner with 25.29%.

Vying for the Director 2 seat on the Colville School District board in November will be Lisa Button with 41.26% of the vote and Joseph Schweitzer with 30.22%.

Joe Fazzari emerged as top runner for the Director 4 seat on the Colville School District board with 49.29% of the vote. He was followed by Emma Romo with 30.75%.

Tuesday's primary win for the District 2 position on the Stevens County Commission went to Mark Burrows, who captured 74.87% of the vote over challenger Jeff Pitts, who took 25.13%. Only voters in District 2 weighed in on the election and both men who are Republicans will move forward to the November general election where District 1 and 3 will also cast ballots.

M. Gregory McCunn netted 46.92% of the votes for Chewelah mayor, followed by Ashley Ludwick with 19.48%. Both candidates will be on the November ballot

Judith M. Bean swept 49.86% of the vote for District 1 on the Chewelah School District board, followed by Bill Lacy with 32.76%.

The Director 2 position on the Chewelah School District board will see a runoff between Steven Phillips with 46.48% of the vote with Kyra Rolstad with 29.96%.

The Kettle Falls School District board's Director 2 seat will be sought in November by Jaya Fowler with 41.62% of the vote and Tyler Edwards with 32.26%.

The levy for Stevens County Fire Protection District No. 1 was approved by a 57.73% margin.

Nearly 8,000 ballots out of about 31,300 mailed to registered voters were cast on Tuesday.

Larsen said the drop box behind the county courthouse was filled on Tuesday and those ballots will be counted on Friday. If there are 500 outstanding ballots after Friday, there will another count on Aug. 11, otherwise the final count will be Aug. 16 and the election will be certified the next day.