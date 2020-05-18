Stevens County receives tenth COVID-19 case, first in nearly a month

The Northeast Tri County Health District was notified today of the tenth positive case in Stevens County, after the last positive case was reported on April 22.

The individual who tested positive resides south of Colville and is isolating at home. NETCHD is notifying potential close contacts. Stevens County is currently in Phase 2 of Gov. Jay Inslee's reopening plan and NETCHD said it anticipated additional cases appearing in its counties. There has been one COVID-19 related death in the county, one case in Ferry County and two cases in Pend Oreille County. Across the state, there has been 200 new cases a day, and a total of 18,433 cases with 1,001 deaths.