Stevens County Republicans call on representatives to reject electoral votes

The Stevens County Republican Central Committee approved a resolution on Saturday that called for U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Spokane, and others to reject electoral votes from six states where there is evidence of election fraud.

“There is a strong sentiment among the members of our organization that ‘We the People,’ in whom the power of our government is supposed to reside, should speak out for our rights and freedoms,” said Larry Batterton, newly elected chair of the committee. “We expect that our legislators will do the same thing, or we will no longer have a Republic as it has been handed down to us.”

Batterton said the resolution drafted during the biennial reorganization meeting of local Republicans has been presented to all of the Congressional delegation representing Washington State. The resolution states that voting irregularities of a wide variety in Aritzona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, New Mexico, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin present a “grave threat” to the integrity of the election process. And because the judicial branch of the state and federal governments have been “intimidated and unwilling” to properly address the concerns of citizens in these states, the burden falls on Congress to take action to preserve open and free elections.

House and Senate members are asked to not accept electoral votes from each of the states in question until a bipartisan investigation into each claim is resolved.

If that can't be done, the GOP is pushing for a new election to be held in those dates, or across the nation.

“It is the constitutional and federal legal mandate given our legislators to ascertain the veracity of our elections,” said Batterton. “At this point in time, under the current circumstances, it falls on our federal legislators to be the last bulwark to ensure fair elections now and in the future. As constituents, we expect our legislators to stand up for our constitutional rights for fair elections, regardless of the cost.”

McMorris Rodgers represents the Fifth Congressional District, which encompasses Northeastern Washington. She was unable to reached for comment about how she will weigh in on the Jan. 6 joint session to count electoral votes that gave the win to Democrat Joe Biden. A group of Senate Republicans headed by Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley will be joined by a contingent of House Republicans contesting the certification.

Under federal law, Congress must meet on Jan. 6 to open sealed certificates from each state that contain a record of their electoral votes. The votes are brought into the chamber in mahogany boxes. Vice-President Mike Pence presides over the session and declares the winner after bipartisan representatives of both chambers read the results out load and do an official count.

Pence has said, through his chief of staff, that he “welcomes the efforts of members of the House and Senate to use the authority they have under the law to raise objections and bring forward evidence before Congress and the American people.”

The way the objection process works is that a “teller” reads the certificate from a state and then any member of Congress can stand up and object to that state's vote. However, Pence will not hear the objection unless it is in writing and signed by a member of both the House and Senate. If there is such a joint request, then the session suspends and the House and Senate go into separate chambers to consider it. For the objection to be sustained, both chambers must agree to it by a simply majority vote. If they do not both agree, the original electoral votes are counted.

The last time such an objection was considered was in 2005, when Rep. Stephanie Tubbs Jones of Obio and Sen. Barbara Boxier of California, both Democrats, objected to Ohio's electoral votes, claiming there were voting irregularities. Both chambers rejected the claims. It was only the second time such a vote had occurred. One of the local GOP precinct committee officers, Dan Wallace, is headed to Washington, D.C., to participate in a Jan. 6 rally demanding that Congress challenge the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election.

Wallace, an Air Force veteran, will be running security for some “big names” on social media platforms, including Air Force veteran and Trump supporter J.R. Majewski of Ohio who drew media attention for transforming his yard into a 19,000 square foot Trump 2020 banner. Wallace, who is anticipating pushback from Antifa and other left-leaning groups, is also providing security for Zak Paine of RedPill27, a fast growing conservative news and information channel on YouTube that was deleted and banned during the election cycle.

“The 6th of January is a very big day and I think everyone is hoping that electoral college votes that came from states with a high degree of fraud will not be counted,” said Wallace. He decided to answer Trump's call for people to rally at the National Mall because “the stakes to retain a constitutional government are too high to not do everything I can to make a difference.”

Plus, Wallace was selected as an alternate presidential elector for the Fifth Congressional District and had planned to attend the national Republican convention in August to support Trump's re-election bid, but the COVID-19 crisis changed those plans. He feels that being able to attend the rally provides him with the chance he missed to show his support of the Trump/Pence ticket. He said that he is proud to represent Stevens County where Trump won by a 69.67% margin.

Wallace decided to become active in the political realm out of the belief that his oath as a veteran to defend the constitution was one he carried for life.

“If you love your country, you have to stand for what is right,” he said.

He has been told to expect one to three million people at the D.C. rally, and is hopeful that Antifa and other counter-protesters will not resort to violence as they often did in 2020. His group is going to be staying in Arlington, Virginia, so they will out of the conflict zone during their off-hours. He is bunking with a man and his two sons who are driving across the country from California for the rally.

“We don't know each other so that will be an adventure,” said Wallace. “This is going to be huge, people are coming from all over the country. There is no way that I would miss this — it’s going to be the biggest rally in American history.”