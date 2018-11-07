Stevens County sheriff's election 'too close for comfort'
Brad Manke is leading the race for Stevens County sheriff.
An initial tally tonight showed Manke with 6,325 votes (51.63 percent). The other candidate, Mike Berry, trails by 399 votes with 5,926 votes (48.37 percent).
When Manke received the tally from the Statesman-Examiner, he was at family-oriented election night party at the Pour House downtown.
“It's too close for comfort,” Manke said of the results. “But if the numbers go the way they did in the primary, then I'll be ok."
Berry could not be reached for comment.
“Public service is more than just my job." Manke said. "I've had awesome support. It's been overwhelming."
The outcome of the race could still change as thousands of potential ballots may still arrive to be counted in the coming days.
