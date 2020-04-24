Stevens County Sheriff's Office notifies release of sex offender

The Stevens County sheriff's office notified the release of Donald D. Holloway, a level III sex offender convicted of possession of child pornography in 2009, child molestation of the 2nd and 3rd degree in 1992 and indecent liberties in 1981. Holloway is not wanted by the police at this time and has served the sentence imposed on him by the courts.

The law enforcement agency is notifying the public of his release to 2900 Block Bakie Rd, Valley, WA to enhance public safety and protection. The use of this information to threaten, intimidate or harass registered sex offenders is unlawful.