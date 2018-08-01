Stevens County tax revenue shows growth, strong local economy

It was a pretty good year for Stevens County businesses, according to taxable retail figures recently released by the Washington State’s Department of Revenue (DOR).

DOR statistics showed Colville businesses generated $221.2 million in taxable retail sales for the 2017 fiscal year (July 1, 2017, to June 30, 2018). The figure was 15.9 percent higher than the 206.4 million in sales from the previous year. Colville generated $200.8 million in taxable retail sales in 2015.

Businesses in the city of Chewelah experienced a 10.11 percent increase over the past year from $36.2 million in taxable retail sales in 2016 to $39.8 million in 2017. Taxable retail sales were $34.3 million in 2015.

Kettle Falls was not far behind in sales increases: businesses generated $21.2 million in taxable retail sales in 2017, a 9.8 percent hike from the previous year ($19.3 million). Taxable retail sales were $20.5 million in 2015.

In unincorporated Stevens County, taxable retail sales were $206.3 million in 2017, which was a 12.87 percent hike from figures reported in 2016 ($182.8 million). Taxable retail sales receipts were $146.4 million in 2015.