Stevens denied variance, Ferry and Pend Oreille move to Phase II of reopening

Ferry and Pend Oreille counties were among five that were approved Friday to move into the next phase of reopening. Stevens Count had also applied for a variance through the Northeast Tri County Health District but Washington State Secretary of Health John Wiesman said it was not yet eligible based on the outlined criteria, which is three weeks between COVID-19 cases. The last case in Stevens was reported on April 20.

Weisman said the state is still working to determine when and how counties with a Phase 2 variance can move to Phase 3, and considering additional options to support different regional needs in reopening.