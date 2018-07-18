Stonelodge closed to shooting

Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and Stevens County closed Stonelodge to shooting due to high fire danger. Located off Highway 291, west of Suncrest, the site is also known as Mile Marker 19. So far in 2018, DNR has responded to 649 wildfires, 80 percent of which were human caused.Read the story in the July 18, 2018 S-E, available in stores and online here.

