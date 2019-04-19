Student arrested for gun at school
A juvenile was taken into custody about 12:30 Friday, April 19, and charged with theft of a firearm, bringing a dangerous weapon to school and firearm possession by a child, according to Police Chief Robert Meshishnek.
He sad the juvenile was turned over to authorities after being taken into custody, but declined to provide further details due to the ongoing investigation.
Randy Cloke, student services director for Colville schools, confirmed to a reporter Friday that an incident had happened at the junior high.
“A conscientious student came to school administrators and raised concerns,” he said. “The student heard about a firearm in a locker and reported it.”
Cloke was the firearm was recovered and the student removed from school grounds without incident. “We want our schools to be safe and a great place to learn,” said Cloke. “This situation was handled well by the city of Colville and the school administrators.”
