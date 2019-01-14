Students to observe Temperance and Good Citizenship Day
Students statewide will observe Temperance and Good Citizenship Day on Wednesday, Jan. 16.
Created in 1923, state law requires students to learn about civic duty and voting, state Office of the Superintendent of Public Education officials said.
“It is our responsibility to prepare Washington’s students to engage with their communities when they enter adult life after graduation,” Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal said. “Temperance and Good Citizenship Day is a special opportunity to teach these values and discuss how they’re relevant to American life today.”
Starting later this year, high school social studies, civics and history teachers will coordinate in-class events in which 16- and 17-year-old students can enroll as future voters, which will add them automatically to the voter registration database on their 18th birthday.
“Registering to vote early in life is the first major step to a lifetime of being civically engaged and becoming a lifelong voter,” Secretary of State Kim Wyman said. “On Temperance and Good Citizenship Day, we share the importance of this action with the next generation of Washington voters. Bringing the ability to join voter rolls to Washington’s classrooms will make launching a lifetime of good citizenship all the more convenient.”
Washington’s Office of Secretary of State oversees a number of areas within state government, including managing state elections, registering corporations and charities, and governing the use of the state flag and state seal.
