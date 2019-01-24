Subway robbed in Colville
Aaron Andrews
Thursday, January 24, 2019
COLVILLE, WA
Police are investigating the robbery of a Subway restaurant here at 8:41 p.m. Wednesday.
The robber is 5 foot, 10 or 11 inches tall and weighs about 240 pounds, police Chief Robert Meshishnek said. The robber was wearing a black ski mask, and a black or blue sweatshirt and sweatpants.
"No weapon was shown," Meshishnek said of the incident at 148 Ponderosa Drive.
Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call 509-684-2525.
Full coverage will be published in the Jan. 30, 2019, edition of the Statesman-Examiner.
