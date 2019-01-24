Subway robbery
By:
Aaron Andrews
Thursday, January 24, 2019
COLVILLE, WA
Police are investigating a robbery of the Subway at 148 Ponderosa Drive that occurred last night at 8:41 p.m.
Police Chief Robert Meshishnek reported that the lone robber was a 5'-10” to 5'-11”, 240-pound male wearing a black skii mask, a black or blue sweatshirt and black or blue sweatpants.
"No weapon was shown," Meshishnek said.
Anyone with information that could help the investigation should contact the Police Department at 5096842525.
