Summer junior league offered

Through the efforts of the Colville’s Dominion Meadows Golf Club and the Colville Elks service club, the 7th annual Junior Golf League is being offered. The target group is any kiddo from third to eleventh grade, but no child will be turned away.

Participation is free and runs from June 26 through the end of July. The program entails lessons, use of clubs, range balls, prizes and nine hole free play. The lessons contain grip, swing, counting, integrity, politeness, consideration, life long activities and rules to live by.

