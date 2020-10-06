Sumner Physical Therapy 'Fun Run' raises over $2,000 for Opie-Coxie Memorial Foundation

Sumner Specialized Physical Therapy, in Colville, held an inaugural virtual 5K ‘Fun Run’ event late September that raised over $2,000 for the Opie-Coxie Memorial Foundation.

The foundation has been supporting youth athletics in the area for a number of years, but could not hold as many fundraiser events over the past months because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, including its annual golf tournament in July. The lack of fundraising opportunities for the OCMF was one of the reasons SSPT decided to organize the Fun Run.

“[OCMF] was the perfect charity to donate event proceeds,” SSPT owner Rob Sumner said in a press release. “They have a consistent track record in assisting young athletes that strive to play sports for the local area.”

Sumner, along with his wife Mandy, have been coaching youth athletics for a number of years and are currently the Colville High School Varsity softball coaches.

“Many of our athletes over the years have used their funds to play for club jerseys, equipment, entry fees or travel costs,” Sumner said. "When originally coming up with the idea, SSPT staff wanted to, “Inspire hope, create community connectivity and also get people moving.”

Runners participating in the Fun Run did just that, making their own tracks from a number of locations and sharing their results on social media. Of those, Sumner shared stories of a mother visiting her son at college and completing the 5K around campus, a young woman running in San Fransisco, a grandmother walking the entire distance without stopping and a post-surgical patient completing the run through the forest at their home. Kyle Keenan won the event with a time of 20:34 minutes.

In addition to those running, $600 was donated to the event.

“We are humbled by the support, donations and participation,” Sumner said. “We found a way to come together and help people start moving. Most importantly this helped increase opportunities for children in our community.”