Sumner Physical Therapy to host virtual 5k to benefit local athletes

While sports will not be taking place this fall, there now is a local event athletes can participate in, while raising funds for the Opie-Coxie Memorial Foundation.

Sumner Specialized Physical Therapy is hoping that more community members than just athletes will take part in its inaugural virtual 5k run called “Run for their fun”.

Runners will take to their treadmills or course of their choosing and record their times and raise money for youth athletics through the OCMF.

“The Opie-Coxie Memorial Foundation is the perfect recipient,” Rob Sumner said who is the owner of SSPT. “All children need an outlet to feel accepted and challenged ... sports overall is one of these outlets.

“With so many activities and opportunities being sidelined for our kids right now, this event could not be more important.”

All of the proceeds from Run for their fun will go to the OCMF, which has not been able to do many of its fundraising events this year due to COVID-19.

The event will take place on Sept. 19 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The early sign up deadline is Sept. 10, which will guarantee delivery of an included t-shirt before the race day. Late registration will run through Sept. 18.

Sign up costs $35 and can be accessed at sumnerpt.com/fun-run-sign-up.

“Sumner Specialized Physical Therapy deeply believes it is our responsibility and honor to give back to the community we serve,” Sumner said. “There is not a greater population more deserving of our support than the children.

“As a physical therapy clinic, we feel movement and health are the cornerstones to wellness. This event is a way to connect all of those beliefs. With so many divisive topics present in our world right now, it is imperative we work together to find common ground for a common goal. Helping our children in need can serve as the biggest collective effort we have.”

Prizes will be given for the best overall time, for a raffle winner entered by posting a photo to social media with #Run4TheirFun and by participants that check in at Sumner Physical Therapy during the event day for water and socializing from a safe distance.

Complete details about the event can be found at sumnerpt.com/runfortheirfun.

“This 5K is our way of being part of the solution, not the problem,” Sumner said. “It’s taking back what’s been stolen and letting our children know, we are here.”