Suspect who threatened anti-1639 sheriffs in FBI custody

A local man arrested in connection with threatening sheriffs who declined to enforce Initiative 1639 has been transferred to FBI custody.

Jaydin Ledford, 23, of Omak, is facing charges of threats to kill and intimidating a public servant.

He was arrested at about 11:50 a.m. Wednesday without incident and initially booked into the Okanogan County Jail, records show. The arrest followed a search of his home.

The investigation into Ledford began Feb. 4 after he allegedly made threats to kill sheriffs who did not enforce the new law.

Initiative 163 raised the age to purchase semi-automatic rifles to 21, redefines those firearms as “assault rifles,” requires more stringent background checks and mandates dealers to also sell trigger locks and gun safes. The law, which partially went into effect Jan. 1, also makes gun owners criminally liable if their firearm is used in an incident, even if the gun was stolen.

As of Thursday, 23 of the state's 39 sheriffs had stated they would not “actively” enforce the law.

Only three sheriffs said they would pursue active investigations, leaving 13 who gave generally vague position statements on enforcement or who remain undecided.

Meanwhile, State Attorney General Bob Ferguson has said he will take action again agencies that do not enforce the law and Gov. Jay Inslee said he is considering having the Washington State Patrol usurp enforcement issues.

Two Eastern Washington sheriffs — Ozzie Knezovich of Spokane County and Tom Jones of Grant County — both received threats after stating they would not enforce the law.

Ledford identified Knezovich specifically in one of his social media posts.

“I-1639 is law. Sheriffs that are non compliant will be shot. by me,” was posted on Ledford's Facebook page. “Ozzie Knezovich is gonna get a bullet in his skull.”

Ledford's social media page includes multiple images of Karl Marx.

In another post, Ledford is accused of writing, “I really want to kill a police officer.”

The FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force, Omak Police and Okanogan County Sheriff's Office investigated the threats as the social media accounts were traced to Ledford's address in Omak.