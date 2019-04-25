SWAT arrests Ford man

A Ford man with a felony warrant out for his arrest in Stevens County on charges of first- and second-degree child rape and second-degree child molestation was taken into custody yesterday after an hours-long standoff at a Spokane residence involving the Spokane Valley SWAT Team, negotiators, two K9 Units and an Explosive Disposal Unit, according to a Spokane Valley Sheriff's Office report.

“The Stevens County Sheriff's Office would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to the men, women and K9 friends of the Spokane County Sheriff's Office and other agencies that assisted in the capture of Donald Hegel,” Sheriff Brad Manke said in Facebook post. “SCSO always exudes professionalism, restraint, and utmost safety while getting the best results possible. Thank you for helping take one of the worst of the worst off the streets. May his victims sleep more soundly tonight.”

Hegel, 38, became the subject of a warrant after Stevens County Superior Court found probable cause from information filed on April 3.

Sheriff’s deputies spotted Hegel go into a residence located in the 400 block of S. Leta Rd. last night around 6 p.m., according to a press release by the Spokane Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies secured the residence and ensured escape routes were covered by additional patrol units, but Hegel reportedly refused to surrender.

When deputies told him he was under arrest and ordered him to submit peacefully, Hegel did not comply and allegedly threatened to come out shooting.

Taking into account the gravity of Hegel's charges, and the fact that they did not know if he was armed, law enforcement called the SWAT Team, a Hostage Negotiation Team (HNT), the Spokane Valley Fire Rescue Task Force Team and EDU Technicians, sheriff's deputies reported.

Negotiators could not convince a defiant Hegel to comply. Neither could the SWAT Team, which used pepper spray, tear gas, flash bangs and 40 mm less-lethal impact munitions to try to flush him out of the house, the press release reported.

The Explosive Disposal Unit deployed a robot that reportedly found Hegel unarmed and hiding in a closet under a blanket.

Two K9 units were then unleashed to subdue Hegel, who fought them until SWAT members came on scene to take into custody, the press release reported.

The Spokane Sheriff's Office reported that Hegel was provided medical attention before being booked into the county jail for his warrants and new charges of felony harassment-threats to kill, resisting arrest and obstructing law enforcement.