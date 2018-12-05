Taxable retail sales up
The area's strong retail sales climate continues to flex its muscles, according to statistics released by the state Department of Revenue.
According to the agency, taxable retail sales in the city of Colville were $58,903,245 for the second quarter of 2018 as compared to $56,702,187 for the same period in 2017, a 3.88 percent gain.
Taxable retail sales are transactions subject to the retail sales tax, including sales by retailers, the construction industry, manufacturing and other sectors.
Items exempt from sales tax include food, prescription drugs and newspapers.
Retail sales also surged in Chewelah, Kettle Falls and Springdale during the second quarter.
Chewelah figures showed retail sales in the second quarter at $10,744,441 an 8.8 hike from the sales figures recorded in the second quarter of 2017 ($9,875,580).
Kettle Falls' retail sales grew from $5,262,412 in the second quarter of 2017 to $5,596,139 for the following same period in 2018.
The DOR figures showed the town of Springdale's retail sales grew by slightly more than 1 percent from $756,270 in the second quarter of 2017 to $901,977 this year.
As for the unincorporated areas of Stevens County, retail sales were $56,846,301 in the second quarter this year compared to $50,706187 in the second quarter of 2017, a 12.1 percent increase.
Retail sales in unincorporated Pend Oreille County jumped from $17,333,474 in the second quarter of 2017 to $29,251,771 in this year’s second quarter.
Statewide, retail sales grew by 10.6 percent in comparable second quarters, from $38.6 billion in 2017 to $42.7 billion in 2018.
