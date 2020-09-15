Temporary restraining order placed on Stevens County Commissioners from returning to work

Spokane Superior Court Judge Maryann Moreno has granted a temporary restraining order requested by Stevens County Prosecutor Tim Rasmussen’s attorney that prohibits County Commissioners Wes McCart, Steve Parker and Don Dashiell from returning to their offices to work until another hearing on Sept. 25.

At that hearing, Moreno will decide if the temporary injunction will be made permanent, and will rule on all other outstanding matters in the civil case, including whether additional attorney fees are owed and if the commissioners should be liable for interest on the $130,000 they have repaid. Moreno indicated that her ruling several weeks ago that the commissioners had unconstitutionally gifted public funds to two private parties resulted in a violation of their bonds, which meant they could no longer serve.