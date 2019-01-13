Third boy dies from injuries in Aug. 27 crash
A third teenager has died from injuries sustained in a crash last August.
According to the Washington State Patrol, the 13-year-old boy, whose name has not been released, died at 12:46 a.m. Saturday at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.
The boy sustained his fatal injuries in an Aug. 27, 2018, crash on state Highway 970, three miles east of the city.
Two other 13-year-old boys also died — one in the crash and the second from related injuries on Oct. 24, the patrol said.
A 12-year-old boy and the driver, David J. Cohen, 51, of Seattle, were also injured and taken to a Seattle hospital, the patrol said, noting alcohol is believed to be a factor.
Cohen was eastbound on the two-lane highway at about 1:16 p.m. Aug. 27 when his 2001 Mazda Tribute went off the roadway and flipped multiple times down an embankment, the patrol said. The vehicle came to rest on its roof.
Cohen was initially charged with one count of vehicular homicide and three counts of vehicular assault, the patrol said. But the charges may be amended in the wake of the additional deaths.
