Third confirmed COVID-19 case in Stevens County
Friday, March 27, 2020
STEVENS COUNTY, WA
Northeast Tri County Health District was notified today, March 27, of the third positive test for the COVID-19 virus in Stevens County. To date, there have been 111 negative tests and zero deaths along the three confirmed cases of the virus. In Ferry County there has been one positive case and 37 negative test results and in Pend Oreille County there have been 0 positive cases and 64 negative test results.
