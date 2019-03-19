Three injured in U.S. 395 crash
Three people were taken to a Spokane-area hospital Monday evening following a crash seven miles north of the city.
According to the Washington State Patrol, the crash occurred at 9:05 p.m. near Milepost 194 of U.S. Highway 395.
The crash blocked the highway, the patrol said.
Tom D. Evje, 35, of Kettle Falls; and Daniel J. Phillips, 57, and Trina C. Dulaney, 44, both of Curlew; were transported to Sacred Heart Medical Center following the crash.
A 14-year-old Curlew passenger in Phillips' vehicle was uninjured, the patrol said, noting drugs or alcohol was a factor in the crash.
At the time of the crash, Evje was southbound on the highway in a 2002 Dodge Neon, the patrol reported. Phillips was northbound driving a 1997 Honda CRV.
Evje's vehicle crossed the centerline and struck Phillips' Honda head-on in the northbound lane, the patrol said.
Charges may be pending, the patrol said, noting the cause of the crash was crossing the centerline.
Category: