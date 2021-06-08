Three killed in fatal crash near Clayton

A fatal traffic collision occurred shortly before 6:30 p.m. on Monday, June 3, on State Route 395 about 1.5 miles north of Clayton.

According to a Washington State Patrol report, three people were killed in the crash when 2003 Mitsubishi Galant they were traveling northbound in crossed the centerline at milepost 187. The vehicle entered the southbound lane and hit a southbound fire truck.

Both vehicles reportedly swerved in an attempt to avoid striking each other.

Once the collision occurred, both vehicles came to rest in the northbound ditch.

The male driver of the Galant and two passengers were deceased at the scene, reported WSP. Two occupants of the sedan were wearing seatbelts.

The identities of the deceased will not be released until their families have been notified, said WSP.

Two males, Glen Schade, 38, of Greenacres who was driving, and Kurtis Vandervert, 45, of Nine Mile Falls, the passenger of the fire truck were transported to Deaconess Hospital in Spokane for treatment of injuries.