Togo and Smackout packs prey on cows

REPUBLIC — Wolves from two packs injured one cow and killed another last week.

On Nov. 1, the Department of Fish and Wildlife reported that the Togo pack injured a cow Oct. 26, and that the the Smackout pack killed a heifer Oct. 31. The Togo pack's newest attack brings their depredation count to 6 in the last 10 months. The Smackout pack's kill brings their count to 4 since Aug. 20.

Fish and Wildlife Director Kelly Susewind is reviewing the depredations to decide what to do, the department reported.

