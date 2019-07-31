Train derails near Arden

A train derailment was reported early this morning south of the community.

Details of the derailment were not immediately available, a Federal Railroad Administration spokesman said Wednesday.

At the site of the incident, the trail came to rest in two sections, with several cars in the middle off the tracks. The railway bogies were ripped off the bottoms of some of the freight cars.

See the Aug. 7 edition of the Statesman-Examiner for full coverage of the incident.