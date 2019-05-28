Translocation of wolves being studied

Following the Legislature's 2018 direction, the state Department of Fish and Wildlife is studying the process of moving wolves around the state to establish populations outside of Northeast Washington.

According to an agency update released Friday, May 24, the agency has translocated other species, including elk, bighorn sheep, pronghorn antelope, mountain goes and more.

The state's 2011 wolf management plan proposed translocating wolves if the populations didn't spread out naturally across Washington.

Since the majority of the wolves remain in Northeast Washington, officials are now considering translocation and will be conducting an environmental analysis of the idea.

The environmental study will likely take up to three years to complete, officials said.